Putting an end to the speculations that all is not well between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar following "I am CM for five years" comment by Siddaramaiah. Both leaders made public appearances together, cheering at each other and took part in the breakfast meeting as well as conveyed a message of unity to the party workers.

Speaking after the meet, Shivakumar gave a stern warning that no Congress legislator should put his political career and party's prospects in jeopardy by issuing public statements over the post of Chief Minister.

"All leaders have been warned not to make any public statements. For those who were warned earlier for making statements, CM Siddaramaiah himself had warned all party leaders that including himself, if public statements are issued it is going to bring an embarrassment to the party," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"Even if the media asks questions, the party leaders are asked not to give replies. The media will carry out its politics, we have directed them not to get trapped into it. It is not a time to discuss power-sharing. The people have given us an opportunity to serve them for five years. We have also asked them to review the implementation of the guarantee schemes," he added.

"The ministers who did not attend the meeting would be called on another occasion and they will also be given directions in this regard. Today 15 ministers were invited to the meeting," he said.

"Our main focus is Lok Sabha elections. We have given instructions to take up tours," he added.

The meeting was organised to take the confidence of ministers who indulged in issuing statements over the post of the Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that in case Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar is made as the Chief Minister, he would get the support of 19 MLAs of JD (S).

"If the situation in Congress is seen, we don't know how many will become CMs," he taunted.

(With inputs from IANS)