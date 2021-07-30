Newly appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai arrived in the national capital on Friday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party central leadership to discuss cabinet expansion.

Bommai will meet the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda.

"It is a courtesy visit to the national capital during which Bommai will discuss his cabinet expansion with the central leadership. During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Bommai is also likely to discuss issues concerning the development and Covid situation in the state," sources said.

Sources said he will meet Prime Minister Modi, Shah, Nadda and others later in the day. This is the first visit of Bommai to Delhi after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He was elected leader of the BJP Legislative party after former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa resigned on July 26.

On Thursday, Bommai had said that he is going to Delhi, where he will meet Prime Minister Modi, Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Nadda to take blessings from them.

Bommai had also hinted that cabinet expansion will be discussed with the party's central leadership.