With COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on virtual software has grown multifold. Seeing this, the government announced "developing video conference solution" challenge in August last year and Vconsol, a product by Kerala-based Techgentsia, emerged the winner. Vconsol received further support from the government, Rs 1 crore as prize money, an additional Rs 10 lakh towards operational and management expenses for next three years.

Above all, Vconsol won the government contract for use by its agencies for any official proceedings. The home-grown video conferencing app is India's answer to Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams. It supports 80 active and 300 passive participants simultaneously with minimum bandwidth, making it suitable for everything from court hearings to virtual government meetings.

PM Modi uses Vconsol

The best example of Vconsol's use case is PM Narendra Modi using the software to interact with Olympic stars. It is a great example of Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi's vision to make India independent in various aspects.

Vconsol also addresses all security concerns and offers all the features available in Zoom premium variant. The simple interface makes it easier to connect with anyone in part of the world with ease. The software is available for Android, iOS, Mac, Windows and even Linux, making cross-platform connectivity seamless.

As for security, it uses AES 128 GCM encryption, which is practically unbreakable by brute force attacks. The recent interactions between the Prime Minister of India and Olympic stars is proof that the software is trusted, reliable and works like a charm.