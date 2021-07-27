India's first-ever fencer, Bhavani Devi, has made the nation proud at the Tokyo Olympics. PM Narendra Modi praised the athlete and called her an "inspiration". Devi took to social media to thank Modi for believing in her and motivating her. After winning 15-3 against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi, Bhavani Devi lost out to Manon Brunet. Bhavani Devi lost out to Brunet, a Rio Olympics semi-finalist, by 7-15.

Bhavani Devi took to social media and apologized to everyone for not making it to the finals. "Big Day. It was Excitement & Emotional. I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry," she wrote.

Devi further tweeted, "Every end has a beginning, I will continue my practice and definitely work hard to win a medal at the next Olympics in France and make my country proud. I want to thank each one of you who stood by me." Reacting to her tweet, PM Modi called her an "inspiration for citizens". "You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens," the tweet said.

Bhavani Devi promised to work hard for the next Olympics. Thanking Modi for boosting her confidence and having faith in her talent, she tweeted, "When ur inspiration icon calls u an inspiration, what better day i can ask for? Ur words motivated me @narendramodi ji, U stood by me even at loosing the match, this gesture & leadership has given me boost & confidence to work hard & win upcoming matches for Flag of India Jai Hind @PMOIndia"