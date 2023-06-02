The much-awaited cabinet meeting of the Congress government began in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that a decision will be taken at the meeting on announcement regarding the implementation of five guarantee schemes promised during polls.

The ruling Congress government is under pressure to deliver on five guarantees -- 10 kg free rice to every individual of BPL family under Anna Bhagya scheme; Rs 2,000 per month allowance to the woman head of family under Gruha Laxmi scheme; Rs 3,000 allowance for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years under Yuva Nidhi scheme; free bus travel for women; 200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil on Friday stated that the guarantee schemes would be implemented in a phased manner. "The implementation would be done after overcoming administrative hurdles, not the economical hurdles. These schemes are going to help the poor," he said.

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Social Welfare, IT and BT said that the guarantee schemes would be implemented by fixing the criterion. The conditions are going to be there and without conditions it is impossible to implement the guarantees, he underlined.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated on Friday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not think of economic discipline while announcing these schemes. In spite of being fully aware, he had made announcements.

"Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar had given a word to the people of the state. They have also proclaimed that they will keep their words. Our party's future course of action will be planned once the government makes an announcement in this regard," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)