K'taka BJP slams Cong govt over giving royal treatment to Maoists

The Karnataka BJP has questioned the Congress government in the state for offering royal treatment to Maoists and facilitating their surrender.

N. Ravikumar, a BJP MLC, said, "If Maoists are completely surrendering in Karnataka and their issues are being resolved, that would be a good thing. But should the Chief Minister have played a role in making them surrender? How right is it for them to surrender in the CM's office?" he asked.

He also raised concerns about the presence of the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and police officials, alongside large-scale publicity for the surrender programme, questioning how appropriate was this act by the Congress-led state government.

"There was a possibility of the Maoists surrendering directly before the Police department, but instead, it was the Chief Minister and the Home Ministers who facilitated this. This is a matter of concern," he said.

The MLC also questioned if the state government had thought about the lives of the martyred policemen and ordinary citizens.

Ravikumar questioned the logic of providing a "package" to the surrendered Maoists by the state government.

"Even if there is a need to provide livelihood support, is this the right way to do it? Will all the cases against them be dismissed? Some have 15 cases against them, others have 10 or five cases. Many of them have killed police officers and civilians. There are also cases of looting," he said.

Given these circumstances, he asked whether the state government's actions were appropriate.

He also raised doubts as the Congress government claims that these are the last six Maoists in the state.

"Is there any evidence to support this? Are there others who may still surrender?" he asked.

He emphasised that a review should be conducted on the decision to provide the surrendered Maoists a package.

Earlier, Karnataka BJP General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar slammed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for facilitating the surrender of six Maoists, saying this was a move to create 'Urban Naxals'.

Speaking to the media here, Sunil Kumar, who represents the Maoist activity-prone Karkala Assembly constituency, said that it was a concerning development.

"It is an attempt to make the Maoists, who are operating in forests, as 'Urban Naxals'. For many years the police personnel posted with the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) carried out operations day and night against them and this development will bring down their morale," Kumar stressed.

"The 'Shantigaagi Naagarikara Vedike' (Citizens Forum for Peace) facilitating the surrender process is an organisation belonging to Urban Naxals. On top of it the government has also announced packages for the Maists who surrender," he added.

Shantigaagi Naagarikara Vedike facilitated the surrender process.

Maoists Mundagaru Latha from Mundagaru in Sringeri, Vanajakshi from Balehole in Kalasa, Sundari from Kuntaluru near Mangaluru, Marappa Aroli from Raichur, Vasantha T. from Tamil Nadu, and N. Jeesha from Kerala had surrendered before CM Siddaramaiah at his office 'Krishna'.

(With inputs from IANS)