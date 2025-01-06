Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi walked out of the state Legislative Assembly immediately after the session commenced in protest against the National Anthem not being played in the House.

He reminded the Assembly of its constitutional responsibility to sing the National Anthem and even urged the Chief Minister to ensure this protocol. However, only the Thamizh Thai Vazhthu (the state song) was sung. In a statement, Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said that the Constitution of India and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

"Respecting the National Anthem is among the first fundamental duties enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung or played in Parliament at the beginning and end of the President's address. Similarly, it is sung in all state legislatures at the beginning and end of the Governor's address. Today, upon the Governor's arrival, only the Thamizh Thai Vazhthu was sung," the statement said.

The Governor respectfully reminded the House of its constitutional duty and fervently appealed to the Chief Minister, who is the Leader of the House, and the Speaker to sing the National Anthem. However, the Assembly "stubbornly refused," according to the Raj Bhavan. "Not wanting to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, the Governor, in deep anguish, left the House," the statement added.

This incident is reminiscent of February 2024, when the Governor walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the first day of the session.

At the time, the Raj Bhavan had stated: "My repeated requests and advice to show due respect to the National Anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the address have been ignored. This address contains numerous passages with which I strongly disagree on factual and moral grounds. Lending my voice to them would constitute a constitutional travesty. Hence, with respect to the House, I conclude my address. I wish this House a productive and healthy discussion for the good of the people."

The Governor had left the Assembly without waiting for the customary singing of the National Anthem.

Responding to the incident, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu had stated on February 11, 2024, that "The National Anthem is played last (on the day of the Governor's address)," citing Tamil Nadu Assembly rules.

The rift between the Governor and the state government is not new.

In January 2023, during the first Assembly session of the year, Governor R.N. Ravi walked out of the House following a dispute.

Trouble arose when the Governor skipped a paragraph in his address that referred to national and regional stalwarts and the "Dravidian Model of Governance".

Paragraph 65, which the Governor omitted, read: "Following the principles and ideals of stalwarts like Thanthai Periyar, Annal Ambedkar, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar, Perarignar Anna, and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, this government has been delivering the much-acclaimed Dravidian Model of Governance to its people."

This led to an unprecedented standoff between the Governor and the Tamil Nadu government, setting the stage for repeated confrontations in subsequent years.

(With inputs from IANS)