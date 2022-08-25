Nine labourers were killed and 12 others injured when a cruiser they were travelling in rammed into a lorry in Karnataka's Tumakuru early on Thursday.

According to police, the injured are undergoing treatment at the Tumakuru district hospital where the condition of four is stated to be critical.

The accident took place near Balenahalli Gate near Shira town when the daily wage labourers were travelling to Bengaluru for work. When their cruiser tried to overtake a vehicle, it hit a lorry.

Three women, four men and two children died on the spot. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Tumakuru district, Karnataka. Modi also announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF for the victims.

Quoting Modi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted, "The accident in Tumakuru district, Karnataka is heart-rending. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be paid Rs. 50,000."

