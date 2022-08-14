India will be celebrating 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022. After two years of COVID pandemic, this is the first time there will be mass gatherings for the independence day celebrations. Bengaluru, like other cities across India, will be witnessing grand celebrations and the stage is set at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground.

For the event, a total of 8,000 seats have been earmarked for the public and VIPs. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will hoist the national flag at 9 a.m. and will receive a guard of honour from personnel from Karnataka State Reserve Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, City Armed Reserve, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, traffic police, women police, home guards, traffic wardens, Department of Fire and Emergency Services, and dog squad.

There is another event planned at Idgah Maidan in Chamrajpet in Bengaluru in presence of heavy security. Similar events will also be held in different areas across the city.

Expect congestion; avoid these roads

In view of the grand celebrations, there will be congestion in Bengaluru and the city's traffic police has shared a list of areas to be avoided on Monday along with the timings.