India will be celebrating 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022. After two years of COVID pandemic, this is the first time there will be mass gatherings for the independence day celebrations. Bengaluru, like other cities across India, will be witnessing grand celebrations and the stage is set at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground.
For the event, a total of 8,000 seats have been earmarked for the public and VIPs. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will hoist the national flag at 9 a.m. and will receive a guard of honour from personnel from Karnataka State Reserve Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, City Armed Reserve, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, traffic police, women police, home guards, traffic wardens, Department of Fire and Emergency Services, and dog squad.
There is another event planned at Idgah Maidan in Chamrajpet in Bengaluru in presence of heavy security. Similar events will also be held in different areas across the city.
Expect congestion; avoid these roads
In view of the grand celebrations, there will be congestion in Bengaluru and the city's traffic police has shared a list of areas to be avoided on Monday along with the timings.
|Timings
|Roads to avoid
|6.30 am to 8.00 am
|Hesarughatta Main Road.
|7.00 am to 9.00 am
|HMT Main Road.
|7.00 am to 11.00 am
|Cubbon Road.
|8.00 am to 12.00 pm
|M.K.K. Road, Vatal Nagarj Road, Rajkumar Road, Tumkur Road.
|11.00 am to 3.00 pm
|Sheshadri Road, Nrupathunga Road, NR Road, JC Road.
|12.00 pm to 3.00 pm
|G.T. Road, LPT Road, K.G. Road, Gandhinagar 5th Main, Anandrao Circle Towards Subedar Chatram Road (SC Road), Good Shed Road – TMC Rayan Road, PF (Plat Form Road) Towards Khoday Junction (Sangoli Rayanna Circle), Binny Peth – Hunsemara Junctions towards Goodsehd Road,Tank Bund Road (Upparpet Traffic P.S.).
|12.00 pm to 4.00 pm
|Sheshadri Road, R.V Road to South End Circle, South End Road to Lalbagh West Gate (upto Minerva Circle), Minerva Circle to Town Hall Circle, Seshamal Junction to Ramakrishna Ashram Circle, Bull Temple Road Manjunatha Kalyana Mantapa to Uma Talikes,K.R. Road DM Junction to Shivashankar Circle, Diagonal Road Home School Junction to Vasavi Road, Surrounding area National College Grounds.