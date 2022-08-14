As India is set to celebrate the 75th Independence day with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm, the police in the national capital are on their toes to prevent any untoward incident.

"During the Independence Day season, there is a high footfall of people in the markets, temples and commercial places. This rush of people can be used by anti-national elements having nefarious designs to carry out terror attacks in such places," a top official told IANS.

Owing to this, the police have made stringent security arrangements in Delhi to counter any threat." On such occasions, Delhi Police raises its alert. We increase our visibility, presence, and checking to counter any threat," the senior police official said.

He informed that the Delhi Police have activated its community policing like 'Eyes and Ears' so that locals inform the police personnel about any anti-social element in their area.

Notably, Delhi is currently under a heavy security cover after the intelligence agencies received inputs of a possible terror attack in the city in wake of upcoming Independence day.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued five fresh alerts, warning of a possible terror strike in the national capital and several cities, ahead of the Independence Day.

The law enforcement agencies have been warned that terrorists could use IEDs during the flag hoisting ceremony which will be held on August 15 at the Red Fort.

A lot of drones might enter several cities, including Delhi from the Pakistan border through Punjab. This was learnt during the questioning of terrorists who were arrested in the recent past. A few terrorists had even claimed that a lot of drones had entered India through Punjab.

