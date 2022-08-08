Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his profile picture and put 'Tricolour' on his social media pages; and urged people to put the flag on their accounts on social media platforms between August 2 to 15, there has been a wave of social media accounts following the lead. This is part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, under which the Centre has also started "Har Ghar Tiranga", which has become a mass movement across the country.

If you're trying to update your profile photo on social media in order to show your support to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, here's how you can do it.

How to put Tricolour as your Facebook DP?

Download a photo of Indian tricolour on your PC, laptop, or mobile Log in to your Facebook account Go to your profile page by clicking on your profile pic on the top right corner Click on the camera icon by your profile photo Select Upload photo and choose the Indian tricolour Once the framing is right, you can click "save"

Facebook lets you choose this profile photo temporarily, so you can choose 1 week or 1 day post which it will go back to your older DP

How to put Tricolour as your Instagram DP?

Open Instagram app on your phone Click on your profile Select Edit Profile option Choose Change Profile Photo You can either import from Facebook or choose Tiranga picture from your library Hit save and the photo will be updated

How to put Tricolour as your Twitter DP?

Log in to your Twitter account Click on Profile Click on Edit Profile Tap on the camera icon on the DP Upload the Tiranga photo and hit Save

How to put Tricolour as your WhatsApp DP?