The ruling BJP, which is gearing up for the Assembly elections of 2023, is facing the roadblock of reservation with the prominent Lingayat seer announcing a large-scale agitation against the saffron party on Thursday.

The BJP fears a division in the Lingayat vote bank in view of this.

Basava Jayamrutynjaya Swamiji, of Panchamasali Mutt of Koodala Sangama has declared that since the deadline for providing reservation to the Lingayat Panchamasali community under '2A' is over, the agitation would be launched in Shivamogga on Thursday.

The leaders and seniors of the community have also prepared to organise a massive convention of Panchamasalis in Bengaluru on October 23. The organisers said that they would strive to gather 25 lakh people for the convention.

Before that it has been decided to stage a protest in front of the residence of Chief Minister Bommai at his native place in Shiggaon city on September 26.

The ruling BJP has been assuring the community of providing reservation since the time of B.S. Yediyurappa. The ruling BJP was successful in dividing the religious mutts and established a new mutt to put brakes to the agitation.

However, Basava Jayamrutynjaya Swamiji, continued with the agitation and seems to be garnering support from the community. The ruling BJP has given four deadlines and it is not able to do anything about it as it would open a Pandora's Box.

Major communities like Valmiki and Kuruba have been demanding reservation for their communities under different categories. Opposition Congress, through Lingayat leaders of Panchamasali sect, is managing to slowly get the confidence of the sub-sect, which comprises a major chunk of the Lingayat community, according to insiders.

Minister for Public Works Department, C.C. Patil has requested the seer and Panchamasali community leaders to drop the agitation. CM Bommai is working towards providing reservation, he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has a tough job on hand to assuage the Panchamasali community, failing which it will have direct impact in the upcoming assembly elections.