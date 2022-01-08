Amid sudden rise of Covid cases and Congress padayatra on Mekedatu project, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai got another challenge to deal with the warning of powerful Valmiki seer, on Saturday.

Prasannananda Puri, seer of Rajanahalli Valmiki Guru Peeth has stated that if the BJP government did not consider fulfilling their demand on reservation for Valmiki community in government services, a historic decision would be taken in the upcoming Valmiki jatra (fair).

"The Bommai government should consider the demand of providing 7.5 per cent reservation for Valmiki community. The decision should be taken before February 9. Otherwise, we will take a call which is going to be historic," the seer said.

CM Bommai, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are going to participate in the upcoming annual religious event. The governments are showing negligence and turning blind eye to the demand of providing 7.5 per cent reservation, the seer reiterated.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had assured that he would provide reservation once the report of Dr Nagmohan Das is submitted. But, he conveniently forgot the promise and now he is sitting at home, he maintained.

CM Bommai has a tough job on hand as Panchamasali sect of Linagayat community is also demanding reservation and leaders of oppressed classes have already opposed the demand and warned of dire consequences if present reservation system is disturbed. With elections around the corner in 2023, it is to be seen how ruling BJP will deal with the situation.