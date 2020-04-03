Krushna Abhishek has become a household name for his role of Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show 2. He is married to actress Kashmera Shah with whom he has twin sons born via surrogacy in 2017.

But did you know Krushna and Kashmera's relationship started with a one-night stand? Yes, both the actors had made the startling revelation in an old interview with Cine Blitz magazine.

When asked if they started seeing each other on the course of their first film Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya, an out-spoken Kashmera had said: "It was a one-night stand for both of us."

The otherwise shy guy Krushna further revealed: "Actually, Kash was giving me hints from the beginning itself. There was this once when we were seated in the van and the lights went off and I said, 'Ab kya kare?' Now that is something anyone would have said in that circumstance, and very suggestively our lady here says, 'Kyun, kuch kare?' And this is how it all started."

He further added that "Actually that is how it happens with everyone... it is just that they do not admit. But after that night, she got a lot more caring towards me... bringing me khaana and all!"

Kashmera added: "Before we landed on the sets of a film we were to do together, I didn't even know him (Krushna). I knew I was to work with Govinda's nephew in the film, that's all. I never carried high heels hence".

This is certainly remains one of the boldest confessions by any Indian celebrity till date, isn't it?

Krushna and Kashmera's professional lives:

Besides Kapil's show, Krushna had entertained viewers through several TV shows like Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza and The Drama Company. He has also featured in Bollywood films like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment and has acted in many Bhojpuri movies.

Kashmera, on the other hand, has done supporting roles in films like Yes Boss, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Wake Up Sid. She had also participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. The couple had also participanted in Nach Baliye 3.