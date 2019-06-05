It's been almost three months since Navjot Singh Sidhu was sacked by Sony TV channel as the co-host from The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) after his comment on Pulwama attack had created furore on social media. Sidhu was replaced by Archana Puran Singh and even banned from entering Mumbai's film city. Kapil had earlier hinted that Sidhu may come back on the show after Lok Sabha Elections 2019. And now the elections are over, Krushna Abhishek warned Archana that she might soon have to leave the show after Sidhu's return.

During the recent episode of TKSS which saw Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to promote Bharat, Krushna made a stunning entry on Katrina's Chikni Chameli song. He then greeted Salman and Katrina with his inimitable style. And when he approached Katrina, Krushna took a dig at Sidhu saying that Katrina came on the show after doing Rajneeti and Sidhu had to leave the show because of Rajneeti.

The joke cracked Archana to such an extent that she couldn't stop herself from clapping combining it with her uncontrollable laughter. Salman too joined her and literally rolled on the floor laughing. But Archana's laughter continued until Krushna decided to apply a break to it with a sarcastic comment. "Don't talk about leaving. You know how stressful it is? For Archana, not me. Obviously it's stressful because the elections are over," Krushna said.

Krushna's comment about Navjot Singh Sidhu's return made Salman cry with laughter along with audience but Archana, who looked a bit worried while trying to hold the unusual laugh. Salman even looked at Archana to see how she was reacting when he had a laugh attack. And you will see Salman reacting in such a way only when someone cracks a really very lame joke or states facts while making fun of someone.

Though Krushna's comment was a part of the script, it wouldn't be wrong to rule out a possibility of the makers of the show may soon bring Sidhu back on the show as the co-host alongside Kapil Sharma.

Let's wait and watch.