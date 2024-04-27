Putting an end to their ongoing rift, Govinda attended Arti Singh's wedding. Govinda turned up with his son Yashvardhan to bless newlyweds Arti and Dipak Chauhan. While he couldn't stay longer due to prior commitments, his son made up for his absence by enjoying the festivities and staying throughout the function.

Krushna on Govinda turning up

Now, Krushna Abhishek has said that had he (Govinda) stayed any longer, they all would have cried. The Kapil Sharma Show star added that he was missing his late father and feeling his absence on such a big day. And, Govinda coming to bless the family filled up that void. Arti's brother also added that Govinda not only blessed Arti but even Kashmera, him and their two kids.

Family getting emotional

The Bol Bachchan actor also said, "I saw mama get emotional and tear up looking at Arti. I saw him for the first time in six or seven years. I touched his feet, and he congratulated me. He finally met our kids, blessed and hugged them. I think agar woh thodi der aur rukk jaate toh hum sab rone lag jaate aur wo bhi rone lagte. We couldn't talk at length because he had to leave due to prior commitments."

Krushna further expressed that he missed his mami Sunita and their daughter, Narmada. But, he has now vowed to visit their home and end the rift for once and for all. "Mami aur Narmmadaa (Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja) bhi aati toh aur maza aata par koi baat nahi atleast ek shuruaat to hui. Chi Chi mama mentioned somewhere that I speak to him through the media instead of talking to him directly; he was right about it. Ab main chala hi jaaunga ek din," he further told ETimes.