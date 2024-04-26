Congratulations are in order for television actor Arti Singh as she tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan on Thursday in Mumbai. Arti looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red lehenga and was looking like a perfect Indian bride. The actor wore laal chooda and kaleera in her hand, on the other hand, Deepak opted for a white sherwani and pink turban.

However, to everyone's surprise, Govinda despite their feud with Krishna Abhishek attended the wedding of Arti along with his son Yashvardhan.

Although, fans were uncertain of Govinda's attendance, especially since he missed her pre-wedding ceremonies. Govinda along with his son made a grand entry. The actor opted for a black sherwani, while Yashvardhan wore a white kurta.

Govinda greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue with folded hands.

Meanwhile, Krushna and Kashmera were happy seeing Govinda's presence and she also said that he blessed her kids.

Krushna was seen getting teary-eyed seeing mama Govinda attend the wedding.

Govinda spoke to the media and blessed Arti.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood at the wedding, the 'Hero No. 1' actor said, "Ishvar se praarthana hai, jo kripa Arti par hui hai kisi prakaar ka vastu dosh na lage (I pray for her well-being and may God protect her from bad energies)."

However, a section of netizens noticed Govinda's wife Sunita's absence.

About Govinda and Krushna's feud

Not many know that Govinda has had a strained relationship with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, who is Arti's brother. They had a major fallout in 2018.

In 2018, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reportedly criticized Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah for a tweet about "people who dance for money," believing it was aimed at Govinda. The fallout led to the family cutting ties with Kashmera and her husband Krushna Abhishek. Krushna later clarified that the tweet was about his sister Arti Singh, but the damage was done, causing a public rift between the families.

Celebs who attended, Arti Singh's wedding are Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, they were accompanied by Bipasha's mother.

TV celebrities including Mahira Sharma, Yuvika Chaudhary and Bharti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh,

During pre-wedding festivities, Arti can be seen cutting a massive three-tier cake with Dipak. In another video, Arti, her actor-brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah are seen distributing sweets to the paps and greeting them with folded hands.

After the varmala ceremony, Arti posed with her groom as they held each other's hands.

Dipak and Arti posed for the paps and also distributed sweets to the media.

A video of the groom's barat has gone viral on social media where he can be seen riding on a white horse as he arrives at the wedding venue.