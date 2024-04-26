Congratulations are in order for television actor Arti Singh as she tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan today in Mumbai. The first visuals of Arti Singh are out and needless to say, the bride looks elegant and royal in a red lehenga.

Arti singh stuns in red bridal outfit; Govinda arrives to bless the couple

Keeping with Indian tradition, bride Arti wore a beautiful lehenga which has embroidery all over it. Arti took the double dupatta on her head making her the perfect Indian bride. She accessorised her look with mathapatti, a neckpiece, matching earrings and a laal chooda.

The groom wore a white sherwani and pink pagadi.

After the varmala ceremony, Arti posed with her groom as they held each other's hands.

Dipak and Arti posed for the paps and also distributed sweets to the media.

A video of the groom's barat has gone viral on social media, where he can be seen riding on a white horse as he arrives at the wedding venue.

Arti's uncle, Govinda, arrived at the ceremony wearing a black sherwani. Govinda came without his wife. However, he greeted the paps with a wide smile. He also told the paps that he would pose properly while leaving the venue.

Govinda looked regal in black bandhgala

Upon seeing Govinda's presence, several netizens lauded his warm gesture for attending the wedding despite his feud with Krushna.

Arti Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmeera Shah, were seen at Arti's wedding. Kashmeera wore a white saree accessorized with emerald jewellery, while Krushna wore a white sherwani with a golden pagdi.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were among the first guests to arrive at the wedding. In the video, Bipasha can be seen wearing a pink ensemble, whereas Karan donned a white ethnic attire.