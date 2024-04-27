Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek have received new found love and fanbase after Arti Singh's wedding with Dipak Chauhan. Netizens are showering love and appreciation on Kashmera and Krushna for the way they organised Arti's wedding and took over the responsibilities like any parent would. While Krushna was seen getting teary eyed at several occasions, Kashmera's loved up and emotional posts for Arti are a true testament to their incredible 'nanad-bhabhi' bond.

From performing the rituals, looking after the arrangement to not leaving Arti's side for a minute; Kashmera has proven herself to be the 'best bhabhi' as per social media. "You both have taken over the responsibilities of a father-mother," a comment read. "Kashmera Shah has taken the place of Arti's mother. Her emotions have made me cry too," another comment read.

Comments on social media

Each and every post of Kashmera in the last few days, from Arti's wedding festivities have received the same kind of comments. Because when emotions are true, they do touch the heart!