KRK, Kamaal R Khan
KRK, Kamaal R KhanYouTube screenshot

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who had issued a statement in April saying he been diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer, reportedly collapsed at his Dubai home on Wednesday (October 17).

The official Twitter handle of KRK box office with id @KRKBoxOffice, which had earlier informed about KRK's stomach cancer, tweeted that the Deshdrohi actor had been admitted to a hospital and was currently unconscious.

"Sad news! KRK collapsed last night at his Dubai home and admitted to Dubai hospital where he is unconscious! Please pray for him," KRK box office tweeted.

However, Twitter users were stunned when the said tweet was retweeted from KRK's new Twitter handle with id @kamaalrkhan. For the uninitiated, KRK's Twitter handle got reactivated and had received a grand welcome from Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma among others.

People started wondering how in the world KRK managed to retweet the tweet on his health condition while he was lying unconscious in the hospital. Many reasoned that KRK must've collapsed at his home after watching Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England while some even started replying with Rest In Peace (RIP) in the comment section.

However, there were many who wished KRK a speedy recovery and prayed for his good health.

Check out the reactions.