Allu Arjun, the Icon Star, made history by becoming the first Telugu film actor to win a National Film Award for Best Actor. He received this prestigious award for his impressive performance in "Pushpa: The Rise," directed by Sukumar. Numerous celebrities congratulated him on this achievement.

Kriti Sanon also joined the group of well-wishers, expressing her admiration for the actor from "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" and sharing her desire to collaborate with him.

Kriti Sanon entered the film industry with the Telugu movie "1: Nenokkadine," directed by Sukumar. After winning the National Award, the accomplished actress of "Mimi" fame took to Twitter to express her wish to work with a renowned Telugu actor. She expressed her hopes for a partnership and her excitement for "Pushpa: The Rule."

Her tweet read, "I'm hoping we get to do a film together. Eagerly awaiting Pushpa 2 with my favorite Sukumar garu! Sending love and regards always."

Not only Kriti Sanon, but Alia Bhatt also congratulated Allu Arjun on his major victory. She tweeted, "Congratulations to you as well, dear Pushpa!! Your performance was fantastic - your biggest fan."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun had a massive success at the Indian box office with his blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise, and now he's aiming for similar success with its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, this sequel is set to take viewers on a thrilling journey by exploring the dark world of the smuggling business. Fans can anticipate adrenaline-pumping action sequences, compelling storytelling, and yet another mesmerizing performance by Allu Arjun.

Also, the popular actor has a lot of exciting new projects in the works that his fans will love. From the highly anticipated sequel Pushpa 2 to the unnamed ventures alongside esteemed filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun is all set to offer a diverse array of enthralling films. Audiences are eagerly anticipating the to witness the magic that the actor will bring to the silver screen once again.. With his soaring popularity, these exciting projects are bound to elevate Allu Arjun's PAN India appeal to new zeniths.