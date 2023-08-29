The 10-day-long festival Onam is celebrated with great exuberance across the country. Malayalis all over the world celebrate Onam on Thiruvonam day. Thiruvonam is the most important day of the festival and families celebrate it with feasts, traditional performances, floral rangolis and various cultural activities. This year, the festival began on August 20 and will end on August 31.

Of Sadhyas, floral rangoli and sarees: Celebs celebrate Onam

On the auspicious occasion, celebrities like Malaika Arora and Dulquer Salmaan to Mohanlal, and several other stars took to their social media on Tuesday and extended Onam wishes to their fans.

Malaika Arora shared an Instagram carousel giving a sneak peek into her Onam celebrations. Malaika celebrated the festival with her sister Amrit Arora and mother. Sharing the pictures on the platform, she wrote, "Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ..... momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsakal."

Malaika looked stunning in a traditional outfit.

Rashmika Mandanna posted an image on her Instagram story, and wrote,"Wishing you a joyful Onam. May the essence of Onam bring love, unity, and plenty to your home.

Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture of himself on Instagram and wished his fans. He wrote, "My favourite time of the year! Onam marks new beginnings, reunions with family and friends, the yummiest sadhyas, pookalams and onakkodi ! Celebrate this onam with a reel for Heeriye which marked my first music video, catch my series debut Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix, and enjoy King Of Kotha, my widest theatrical release in cinemas with your families. Cannot wait to bring you all the exciting projects I have lined up for the coming year ! Wishing you all the most joyous Onam filled with love, peace, health and prosperity."

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing everyone a joyous and prosperous #Onam! May the festive season bring happiness and abundance to all."

Malayalam star Mohanlal shared a picture of him sitting by a beautiful rangoli and extended Onam wishes to fans on Twitter.

Wishing everyone a joyous and prosperous #Onam! May the festive season bring happiness and abundance to all. ? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 29, 2023

Apart from celebs, several brands also shared messages on their special media handle to celebrate Onam.

Take a look