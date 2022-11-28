Kriti Sanon and Prabhas might be the newest couple in town. The two will be seen together in Om Raut's Adipurush. The duo will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram and Sita and in real life too, there seems to be some romance brewing between the two. At a recent promotional event, Kriti revealed that if given a chance, she would marry Prabhas.

Major truth bombs and hints

Not just that, in another event, she even called him a "darling". Kriti's Bhediya co-actor, Varun Dhawan has also been blowing the lid on the couple's relationship. While in one interview he spoke about how a shehzada has entered Kriti's life, in another he revealed that Kriti's name is in someone's heart, who is busy shooting with Deepika Padukone currently. For those unversed, Prabhas is shooting for Project K with Deepika.

Kriti gushes over Prabhas

Kriti also, has heaped praise on her Adipurush co-star every now and then. In one such interview she said that the two of them really look good together and he is really tall that is unique. She also called him jovial person with a great sense of humour. Not just that, she revealed that while he appears to be shy at first, he is a funball once you get to know him.

Prabhas and Kriti's Adipurush teaser had received negative reviews. Netizens were unimpressed with the teaser's VFX and special effects. Film's director, Om Raut had then spoken about the teaser and said that it was never meant to be released on youtube but was meant for a bigger screen.

Om Raut on Adipurush teaser backlash

"I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can't bring it down to a mobile phone. That's an environment I can't control. Given a choice, I'd never put it on YouTube but that's the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience," Indian Express quoted him saying.