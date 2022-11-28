For a while now, there have been rumours of something brewing between Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. And it is the actress' Bhediya co-star who now seems to have blown the lid on this hush-hush relationship. Yes, you read that right! Varun Dhawan recently dropped major truth bombs about Kriti and Prabhas, almost confirming that Kriti and Prabhas are a couple.

Varun Dhawan blows the lid

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon graced the latest episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as celebrity judges. In the video that has now taken over the internet, Karan Johar asks Varun Dhawan why Kriti's name was missing from a particular list. "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil mein hai (Kriti's name is not there because her name is in someone's heart)," Varun sheepishly said while Kriti tried her best to stop him.

However, not in a mood to stop, Dhawan went on to add, "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath (There is a man who is not in Mumbai right now, he is shooting with Deepika Padukone)." Fot those who are unaware, the Baahubali actor is busy shooting for his next Project K with Deepika. Prabhas and Kriti have been shooting together for Adipurush.

How things blossomed

And, if reports are to be believed, it was during the shoot of the film that the two came close and something brewed between the two. While Kriti will be seen playing the role of Sita, Prabhas will be seen playing Ram.