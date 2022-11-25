Delhi High Court: Nobody can use Amitabh Bachchans voice, image, or face without his consent Close
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya hit the has hit the theatres today. The film is Bollywood's attempt to enter into the magical world of werewolves. Moviegoers who lined up on Friday morning to catch the first show heaped praise over Kriti Sanon and Varun's camaraderie. Some even lauded the VFX, BGM and the premise of the film.

Audiences love Kriti's sensuous dance on Thumkeshwari. Be it Varun's comic timings or dialogue delivery as he transforms into an 'Ichchadhari Bhediya (mythical werewolf) the actor is winning accolades for brilliant performance in the movie. The audience is called Bhediya a full paisa-vasool entertainer.

The audience and celebrities give thumbs up to Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy

A fan wrote, "#Bhediya Interval • FRICKING INSANE @Varun_dvn you're made for stuff like this and only you could do stuff like this."

Some of them lauded the post-credit scene of Bhediya.

Sophie Choudry, " #Bhediya is BRILLIANT!! Concept, execution, humour, emotion, VFX, filming, and performances by the entire cast..VD's finest! A beautiful, brave film!! This is a cinema experience u must not miss!!! @amarkaushik & team, you deserve all the love & accolade@Varun_dvn @kritisanon."

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "LOVEDDD #Bhediya!!!! What a mega entertainer and an extraordinary story!! Hugest congratulations to the entire cast and crew!! #AmarKaushik THANK YOU for yet another gem of a film from your "universe"!! A film NOT to be missed on the big screen!!!"

Ashutosh Gowariker, "#Bhediya Go see it for Horror Comedy as a genre by @amarkaushik & @nirenbhatt Go see it for @Varun_dvn @kritisanon @nowitsabhi @Deepakyahanhai #PaalinKabak Go see it for amazing VFX And go see it for @MaddockFilms @jiostudios for Cast & Crew... & for ARUNACHAL PRADESH!

A fan said, "#Bhediya is meant to be seen on big screen you'll not get disappointed trust me @Varun_dvn @kritisanon you guys killed it never laughed this much in a while #BhediyaMovie."

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who has helmed blockbusters like Bala and Stree.

