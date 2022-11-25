Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya hit the has hit the theatres today. The film is Bollywood's attempt to enter into the magical world of werewolves. Moviegoers who lined up on Friday morning to catch the first show heaped praise over Kriti Sanon and Varun's camaraderie. Some even lauded the VFX, BGM and the premise of the film.

Audiences love Kriti's sensuous dance on Thumkeshwari. Be it Varun's comic timings or dialogue delivery as he transforms into an 'Ichchadhari Bhediya (mythical werewolf) the actor is winning accolades for brilliant performance in the movie. The audience is called Bhediya a full paisa-vasool entertainer.

The audience and celebrities give thumbs up to Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy

A fan wrote, "#Bhediya Interval • FRICKING INSANE @Varun_dvn you're made for stuff like this and only you could do stuff like this."

Some of them lauded the post-credit scene of Bhediya.

Stay back for post credit scene #Bhediya ... Thank me later ? — GameOver (@aslihitmonkey) November 25, 2022

There's a post credit scene in #Bhediya ? ?? — Fatinaz ? (@Fatinaz13) November 25, 2022

Sophie Choudry, " #Bhediya is BRILLIANT!! Concept, execution, humour, emotion, VFX, filming, and performances by the entire cast..VD's finest! A beautiful, brave film!! This is a cinema experience u must not miss!!! @amarkaushik & team, you deserve all the love & accolade@Varun_dvn @kritisanon."

#Bhediya interval- Abhi tak to maza aa raha hai, 3D effects are??, BGM is??, and the pre interval scene was??. — Krish Kumar (@movieverse_yt) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya is Entertaining Rush !



Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐



With Fun element and Attractive VFX

Film Entertains and multiply Excitement at every Block

Characterisation of #VarunDhawan is Top Notch

Adventure with perfect blend of commercial cinema

Good Job Director !#BhediyaReview pic.twitter.com/tijTguGIRf — BOL INDIA POLL (@PrashantMi555) November 25, 2022

Just finished #Bhediya - Just syncing in… A unique story executed so well. It’s dark and gruesome at times. I hope people don’t compare with stree too much cos that experience was something else, this is something else. I liked it. Masses might not. Let’s hope for the best. — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) November 25, 2022

@kritisanon @Varun_dvn @MaddockFilms #Bhediya movie was amazing, such beautiful locations , top notch vfx , great acting , comedy , emotional , great message giving and energy packed songs ... perfect movie to watch ?❤️? #KritiSanon #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/C9M7yrc1kC — Karitiadmirer (@karitiadmirer) November 25, 2022

A fan said, "#Bhediya is meant to be seen on big screen you'll not get disappointed trust me @Varun_dvn @kritisanon you guys killed it never laughed this much in a while #BhediyaMovie."

#Bhediya is meant to be seen on big screen you’ll not get disappointed trust me ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @Varun_dvn @kritisanon you guys killed it never laughed this much in a while #BhediyaMovie pic.twitter.com/OzMF7MylbG — Yash (@yash1520) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya Liked it.



Positives: Excellent VFX and cinematography. Varun, Abhishek and Paalin are fun trio. Kriti is delightful. Great concept.



Negatives:

Too predictable

the pace is tad slow..



Ratings: 3/5 pic.twitter.com/2V8mKmDnAq — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) November 25, 2022

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who has helmed blockbusters like Bala and Stree.