2019 was a year marked with back to back releases for Kriti Sanon with blockbusters like 'Housefull 4' and 'Panipat' in the queue. However, with so many projects already in her kitty, the actress had to say goodbye to some of the films one of which was Mohit Suri's upcoming outing 'Malang'.

While the recently released poster of Mohit Suri's upcoming project 'Malang' was a treat to eyes with Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's chemistry visible on it, but the former wasn't the director's first choice.

Yes, the filmmaker had earlier eyed Kriti for the role which later went to Disha Patani. Kriti, who made her debut six years ago with Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti', managed to top the list of most sought after Bollywood actresses in such a short span of time.

Mohit shared why Kriti said no for 'Malang'

Of late, reports of Kriti walking out of the film have been making rounds on the internet following which the directer decided to put a rest to them. The 'Aashiqui 2' director broke his silence saying that Kriti didn't walk out of his film but had date issues.

Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, he shared that they had Kriti in mind. She even gave the film's script a read and even agreed to work on the project but her dates didn't work out.

"As a director, my job was to reach out to an actor. I did that, but then she also received offers for Housefull 4 and Panipat. She would have had to waste six months to be a part of my film, as I was figuring out the dates with other actors. Kriti really wanted to do Malang, but she had to let go of it and choose other films instead. It is as simple as that, and nothing as sensational as the news reports claimed that, 'she has walked out of the project'," said Mohit.

The psychological thriller is set to open in theatres a week before Valentine's Day on February 7. Other than Disha and Aditya, veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are also a part of the movie.

Disha breaks her own relationship rule

The film also features a steamy, torrid kiss between the two leads following which a source close to Disha revealed that the actress had devised a no smooch policy for Tiger Shroff. But her passionate kiss in 'Malang' made it evident that there are different codes of conduct for the couple.

"There have been occasions in the past when Tiger had to forego the pleasure of kissing his co-stars because Disha has forbidden it," the source added.

"Disha was very clear on no smooching for Tiger in his films, but now she has gone and done the same with Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. It's not a peck; it's a torrid kiss. Tiger should just be grateful that Disha has not put a no-body-baring clause between them. Luckily, he's as free to flaunt his physique as she is," the source shared.