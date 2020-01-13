Salman Khan has already booked next year's Eid with his announcement about his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' on Friday. The eccentric title was enough to leave the fans bewildered as to what the movie would be about. But in just three days of the announcement, the plot of the film has been revealed and it seems every bit interesting!

As the title incorporates both Eid and Diwali, some might point out that it is likely to be about communal harmony or coexistence in India. And if a report is to be trusted, Salman next outing will portray on screen, the present-day politics in India.

"In this atmosphere of polarization and toxicity, the need of the hour is messages of harmony and peace. Cinema has been a sincere platform of secularism in our country; Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will take the cinematic experience back to the days of films like Yash Chopra's Dharmputra and Dhool Ka Phool. It addresses the issue of Hindu-Muslim amity," Bollywood Hungama quoted an informed source as sharing.

Moreover, what better than taking inspiration from one's own family to depict everyday life on big screens which the makers of the film seem to have abide by too. The plot seems to have been sought from the actor's own family.

Plot draws inspiration from Salman's family

"His father is a Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman's family is a living example of communal amity. The film's plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour," the insider revealed.

While the audience has witnessed Salman pulling off some courageous and patriotic roles in films like 'Garv: Pride and Honour', 'Ek The Tiger', 'Heroes' among others, this upcoming release will be "Salman's homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently vitiated atmosphere in the country," added the source.

The 'Dabangg' star announced the film on Twitter adding that Farhad Samji will be helming it.

The 54-year-old will be next seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which is scheduled to be this year's Eid release. He was last seen in the third film of the 'Dabangg' trilogy as the appreciated cop Chulbul Pandey.