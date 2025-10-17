Bollywood is currently thriving on sequels, and one of the most anticipated sequels is Cocktail 2. The film is the "spiritual sequel," as the makers have termed it, to the much-celebrated 2012 film Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in titular roles.

The upcoming film features a brand new cast, and as has been made official, it will have no connection to the storyline of the previous film. Over the last few months, several BTS moments from the shoot of the film have gone viral on the internet, the latest one being a sneak peek into Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna shooting for a song.

The BTS moment, which went viral on the internet, featured Rashmika grooving on the beach in a bright neon orange co-ord set, and even though her face was not visible, one could tell that the actress was looking beautiful, flaunting her midriff and her open hair.

On the other hand, Kriti was seen upping the ante in a muted tone, a floral bralette paired with a matching short skirt. Her hair, too, was open, and her makeup was right on point for a hot summer's day at the beach.

After the video went viral on the internet, a discourse was started on Reddit where netizens discussed the song. Many believed that the two actresses were shooting for what could be a reboot of the very popular song 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu' from the first Cocktail movie, which had Diana, Deepika and Saif doing the hook step, which continues to remain a rage even to this day.

A comment on the discourse read, "10 secs song, and I'm already disappointed.. not getting another soulful "tumhi ho bandhu" from this one for sure" while another netizen wrote, "Don't you dare touch the iconic tum hi ho bandhu."

A Reddit user wrote, "Its giving Deepika & Diana's character vibes from "tum hi bandhu"" while another said, "I think at this point we've watched half of the movie on Reddit before its release." There were also comments like, "Tacky... Minus ( in poo's voice )" and "We getting Tumhi ho bandhu remix version."

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 will star Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in leading roles. The film is slated to release in 2026; the official date has not been announced yet.