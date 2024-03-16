Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are now man and wife. The two got married in a traditional, intimate wedding ceremony in Manesar. Kriti and Pulkit have shared their wedding pictures on the gram and netizens can't get over their madly-in-love pictures. "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you," the duo wrote while sharing the pictures.

Celebs congratulate the couple

"From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!" the couple further wrote. And soon, Bollywood celebs started pouring their congratulatory messages for the couple. Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Aditya Seal, Armaan Malik, Jassie Gill, Akriti Kakkar and many more celebs congratulated the couple.

Pulkit and Kriti tied the knot after being in a relationship for close to five years now. The duo never spoke openly about the wedding but never tried to hide it either. The couple always referred to their relationship as 'sacred' and thus refused to share it with the world. Pulkit and Kriti both opted to go with designer Anamika Khanna for their wedding outfits.

What the two wore

While the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress wore a Rajasthani gota work lehenga, Pulkit opted for a classy chanderi silk set. "They wanted something very traditional for the wedding, yet were open to experiment. Kriti was very clear that she wanted to be a very typical Indian bride. Pulkit gave us an open hand and said he was happy to experiment also. They wanted to keep pastel colours. So, for Kriti we designed a satranga lehenga which comes from Rajasthan with traditional gota work. Whereas, for Pulkit we did a beautiful angarakha. It's a classic piece in chanderi silk," the designer told TOI.