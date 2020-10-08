Twilight movie actress and Robert Pattinson's former girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, had recently revealed the attention she received when she came out as a lesbian. The acclaimed Hollywood actress also talked about her upcoming projects, including the most awaited adaptation of the book The Chronology of Water, which Stewart herself will direct.

Kristen Stewart is soon going to star in a romantic comedy movie Happiest Season where she will play the role of a young woman who plans to propose marriage to her girlfriend while attending her family's annual holiday party. At the party, Stewart's character Abby realizes that her girlfriend has not come out to her orthodox parents.

While talking to movie director Clea DuVall for InStyle Magazine, Stewart recalled that she has been on both sides of that dynamic where someone is having a hard time acknowledging who they are and the other person is more self-accepting. Kristen added that she never felt any kind of a shame as she came into the problematic aspects of herself a bit later.

"The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it's like, 'God, I'm 21 years old.' I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I've been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn't like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery."

Kristen Stewart's upcoming projects:

Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's upcoming movie Spencer. The forthcoming drama movie follows a weekend when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles was not working, and that she needed to change the path that would put her in lines to become queen.

While talking about her role and the preparation, Stewart revealed to Clea DuVall that the accent is "intimidating as all hell," while adding that people know Princess Diana's voice, and she is currently working on it with her dialect coach.

Among all the upcoming projects, her most awaited is adapting the acclaimed memoir The Chronology of Water, written by Lidia Yuknavitch. The non-fiction book talks about issues of gender, sexuality, violence, and how a lifelong swimmer turns into an artist.