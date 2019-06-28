Gone are the days when everyone remembered Kristen Stewart as just another actress who starred in a vampire saga as Bella Swan. The young actress has come a long way since then and now she is all set to kick some bad guys in the upcoming Charlie's Angels movie.

Sony Pictures has released the very first trailer of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska's Charlie's Angels. The movie serves as the third installment in the Charlie's Angels action comedy film series, which is apparently based on the television series of the same name. The recently released trailer is filled with some high-octane action sequences, some classy dialogues by Kristen and the amazing theme song sung by Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey.

In the upcoming feature-length, Stewart, Scott, and Balinska star as Sabina Wilson, Elena Houghlin, and Jane Kano — the secret agents who work for the global security enterprise The Townsend Agency. The trailer shows how a young system engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology and is afraid of her life. These Angles then comes to her rescue and shows us how cool gadgets they have. At the same time, they are not afraid to kick some bad guys as well.

Check out the full-length trailer below:

We haven't seen a single movie in a long time which featured several women fighting the bad guys. There always has been some male actor playing the role of a spy, helping his female counterparts. Given the current era of gender equalization, an action film solely on women is something which everyone wanted to see. While talking about this women part, movie's director Elizabeth Banks stated in April that it was important for her to make a feature movie about women working together and supporting each other.

"When I'm at work, I don't talk about those things. I get on with my job. It felt important to do that for the Angels, to treat them with the respect their skill set demands."

Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels will release on November 15, 2019, and her fans from around the world are desperately waiting to see her fighting the villains.