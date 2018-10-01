Krishna Raj Kapoor, the widow of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, died at the age of 87 in the wee hours of Monday, October 1, due to cardiac arrest. Her last rites will be performed today at 5:30 pm at Chembur crematorium.

Bollywood celebrities like Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and family members Karisma, Kareena along with Saif Ali Khan have now reached the Krishna Raj mansion in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

Many celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Hrithik Roshan and Anupam Kher among others have expressed their condolences.

Krishna, who married Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.

"My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise," son Randhir told PTI.

Take a look at the pictures coming from Krishna Raj Mansion.