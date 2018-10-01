Krishna Raj Kapoor, the widow of legendary Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kapoor, has passed away at the age of 87.

Krishna, who married Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain. She died on October 1 in Mumbai.

"Regret to announce I lost my mother early this morning. She died peacefully," Randhir Kapoor tweeted.

The film industry took to Twitter to express their shock and sorrow over the news.

Krishna, who married Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.

[With inputs from IANS]