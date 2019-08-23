Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated across India. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna and the occasion is commemorated with a lot of enthusiasm and zeal across the globe.

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day or Ashtami at midnight in the holy month of Shravana. This year, devotees across the nation will celebrate the festival on Saturday, August 24. However, in some places, the festival is observed on Friday, August 23.

During Janmashtami, two major events are organised - Dahi Handi and Rasa Lila (Raas Leela), which are marked by people playing songs and dancing to them. We bring to you some of the popular Janmashtami songs, which can be played during the festival.

Radhe Radhe: Newly released song Radhe Radhe from Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Dream Girl, surely does make it to the list of chartbuster songs this festive season. The peppy track showcases Ayushmann (Kanha) impressing his Radha and is composed and sung by Meet Bros along with Amit Gupta.

Yashomati Maiyya Se: Sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, this song is a must play during Janmashtami. From the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Yashomati Maiyya Se depicts the innocence of Lord Krishna when he complains to his mother about his dark complexion.

Soja Zara: From the biggest blockbuster of all time Baahubali 2, Soja Zara is crooned by Madhushree. Anushka Shetty, who plays a princess Devasana is seen dancing to this melodious song along with other ladies while worshipping Lord Krishna.

Go Go Govinda: Go Go Govinda, from the film OMG – Oh My God! is a dahi handi special song that can be played during the festival.

Maiya Yashoda Ye Tere Kanhaiya: Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal and Alka Yagnik, Maiya Yashoda Ye Tere Kanhaiya gives a melodious feel. It is a very popular song on Lord Krishna from the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.