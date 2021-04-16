Two days after the owner of Kashmir's famous Krishana Dhaba reopened his eatery for the common Kashmiris and tourists, the social media is flooded with posts, hailing and giving good wishes to him for his courage.

The owner's only son Akash Mehra, 22, was killed by terrorists in February. Eleven days after he was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city, Mehra succumbed to critical injuries. Doctors at the SMHS hospital said Akash had sustained critical bullet injuries in the lower side of the right armpit and abdomen.

Netizens hail owner's courage

With the reopening of the Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar, netizens hailed the owner's courage. See some of the reactions below:

"Wholeheartedly welcome! I completely understand the pain of losing someone close to your heart, may God ease your sufferings, uncle. I've been a customer of Krishna Dhaba since I was in college and still continue to be one," Harris Qadri, a local, tweeted.

"Krishna Dhaba , the iconic food-outlet in Srinagar whose owner was killed by terrorists has reopened after 2 months!!! Flexibility and courage of common man in Kashmir will help us defeat the iniquitous designs of terrorists & their sponsors sitting in Pakistan!!" another netizen, Muneeba Tak tweets.

"A tight slap on terrorists. Krishna Dhaba, the famous eatery in Srinagar reopened after 2 months of killing of their son by terrorists. Terrorists can't disturb religious harmony & peace in Kashmir, as we Kashmiris have rejected all fears of terror & r united to start a new beginning," (sic) tweets Ruksana Begum.

Krishna Dhaba reopens

Nearly two months after his only son was killed by terrorists at his outlet in Durga Nag area of Srinagar city, Krishna Dhaba owner reopened his outlet two days back.

"Krishna Dhaba , the famous food-point in #Srinagar whose owner was killed by terrorists is finally reopened after 2 months! A major jolt to Pakistan sponsored terrorism in Kashmir who tried their best to stop people yet they choose to move on...", Qazi Nisar tweets.

After opening his outlet, the owner of the famous Dhaba Ramesh Kumar said he was not scared. "I have to live and die here because Srinagar is my home. All those who are involved in killing my son are also children of their parents. I have no complaints with them. We have no issues even if the government wants to release them," he said.

Terrorist attack on Krishna Dhaba

Akash Mehra, 22, was attacked by a group of terrorists on February 17 and he succumbed to injuries in a Srinagar hospital on February 28. The family went to their native place at Janipur in Jammu after Akash's death but claimed they had no plans to leave Kashmir.

Terror outfit Muslim Janbaz Force had claimed responsibility for the attack on Akash. All three terrorists involved in the attack were arrested two days later.