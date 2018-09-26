There's no love quite like sisterly love! And, that's exactly what the Kardashian sisters prove time and again. Khloe is all set to move to Cleveland with beau Tristan Thompson and baby girl, True. However, Kourtney is having a hard time dealing with her sister's departure.

The eldest Kardashian took to Instagram stories to share a few pictures of some special moments shared between Khloe and Kourtney with the caption – I miss you already.

Khloe had left Cleveland after True was born in June along with Tristan and chose to live closer to her family in Los Angeles. The family of three had spent the summer in Khloe's house during the NBA offseason in the aftermath of Tristan's cheating scandal which made headlines shortly after the birth of True. However, the couple has now moved past the infidelity and have been spending quality time together as a family.

But, once again Tristan sparked rumours that he might be cheating on Khloe after he was spotted leaving Warwick nightclub on September 19, along with two mysterious women.

Khloe's sister Kim certainly wasn't happy with these new developments. According to a report by Hollywood Life, a source revealed "Kim is furious with Tristan. She thinks he should be home with Khloe, helping with the baby."

"Kim is fiercely protective of all of her sisters so when she found out that Tristan was going out without Khloe, she lost her temper," the insider added.

"Kim feels like, with Tristan's history, he should never be going out without Khloe. She doesn't understand what business Tristan has been out in the club when he has a baby at home. She hopes he was faithful all night, but with his questionable past, she does not know what to think," the source shared.

However, looks like Khloe is putting the scandal behind her as the couple recently put in an appearance at Jordyn Wood's 21st birthday. A source revealed to Hollywood Life, "Khloe and Tristan didn't leave each other's sides at Jordyn's birthday party. Khloe was all smiles, introducing Tristan to party-goers saying, 'This is my boyfriend Tristan. They seemed extremely happy and in love, holding hands and always touching."