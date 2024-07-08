Ma Dong-seok, popularly known as Don Lee is one of the most popular South Korean actors globally thanks to his roles in movies like Train to Busan and Badland Hunters.

The latest news about the actor is his possible debut in the Indian film industry. According to reports, Dong-seok may play the role of the lead antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next movie Spirit which will have none other than Prabhas in the lead role.

Don Lee to lock horns with Prabhas

Reports suggest that Spirit will be a high-voltage action thriller which will showcase Prabhas in the role of a daring police officer.

Even though an official confirmation regarding Dong-seok's involvement in the movie is yet to be made, close sources to the movie reveal that the makers are in talks with the actor.

Spirit will be made with a huge budget, and it will have simultaneous release in multiple languages including Korean, Chinese, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The first look poster of the movie is expected to be released on October 23, 2024.

Talking about the movie, Prabhas earlier said that Spirit will be special film for his fans.

"This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a great feel in the story and it'll be a special film for my fans too. Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, who I share a great rapport with," said Prabhas.

He added: "Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with Spirit, I have got the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It's an amazing storyline and I can't wait to start working on SPIRIT as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time."

Prabhas flying high with Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas is currently enjoying the success of his new movie Kalki 2898 AD. The film directed by Nag Ashwin has apparently collected more than Rs. 800 crore at the global box-office, and the movie is steadily progressing its journey to become the biggest blockbuster in the Indian film industry.

On the other hand, Dong-seok's latest movie to hit the theaters was The Roundup: Punishment. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences, and it emerged as a sleeper hit at the box-office.