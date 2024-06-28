The biggest Indian movie of all time, Kalki 2898 AD, which hit the theaters all around the world has created history at the box office, as became the third biggest opener in Indian cinema of all time.

According to a report published in Sacnilk.com, the Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan starrer has collected Rs.180 crores worldwide on June 27.

Kalki 2898 AD sets box office on fire

The industry tracker revealed that the Nag Ashwin directorial collected around Rs. 95 crores net in India on its first day, while its gross collection stood at Rs.115 crores.

Overall, Kalki 2898 AD grossed around Rs.180 crores worldwide.

According to statistics, RRR remains the biggest Indian opener of all time with a collection of over Rs. 230 crores, followed by Baahubali 2 which grossed over Rs. 215 crores on its opening day.

On its first day, Kalki 2898 AD surpassed the opening day collection of blockbuster films like KGF 2, Salaar, Saaho, and Jawan.

Kalki 2898 ADL: All you need to know

Kalki 2898 AD is widely touted to be the most expensive film ever made in the Indian film industry.

The film is a unique blend of Hindu mythology and science fiction, and it portrays a story set in Kasi in the dystopian future.

Amitabh Bachchan is playing the role of Ashwathama in the movie, while Prabhas plays the role of Bhairava.

The supporting star cast in the movie includes Kamal Haasan, Saswatha Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Shobhana, Anna Ben, and Deepika Padukone.

The film also has cameo appearances from Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Devarakonda, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Verma.

The music of this movie is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while the cinematography is handled by Djordje Stojiljkovic.

Kalki 2898 AD is produced by C. Aswani Dutt in the banner of Vyjayanthi movies.

A sequel of the movie is on the cards, and it is expected to be much bigger and mightier than the prequel.