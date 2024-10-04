Konda Surekha linking KT Rama Rao for the divorce between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya has evoked furious reactions from all quarters. While Nagarjuna has filed a defamation case against the Telangana minister, several celebs have come out in support of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the Akkineni family.

Celebs slam the minister

"Served legal notices to the Minister; Disgusting & Nauseating politics by Congress," KT Rama Rao tweeted. He also urged Rahul Gandhi to send the minister to a 'mental health specialist'. "Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. It's disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the film industry. We will not sit quietly while others make baseless allegations against us. Let's ensure our society does not normalize such reckless behavior in democratic India," Jr NTR wrote on social media.

Chinmayi Sripaada comes out in Samantha's support

"I have been unfortunately watching the truly horrifying manner in which multiple individuals, Telugu youtube channels, media persons have been using Samantha's name for their own mileage, agenda and to make money from click baits and views. End of the day all it proves is that they need her or her name to get the attention. Not the other way round. She will always be higher than anyone could even of dream of touching with a barge pole. Navaratri is a good time to wish they all combust in the actions of their own karma," Chinmayi Sripaada wrote.

Nani also took to social media to slam the minister and wrote, "Disgusting to see politicians thinking that they can get away talking any kind of nonsense. When your words can be so irresponsible it's stupid of us to expect that you will have any responsibility for your people. It's not just about actors or cinema. This is not abt any political party. It is not okay for someone in such a respectable position to talk such utter baseless rubbish infront of media and think that it is okay. We all should condemn such practice which will reflect poorly on our society."

Veteran actor, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader, Prakash Raj was in no mood to spare the Telangana minister as well. "What shameless politics... women who act in movies are small?" he questioned.