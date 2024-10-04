Konda Surekha has apologised to Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her insensitive comment on her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. Surekha accused KT Rama Rao of being the reason behind Samantha and Naga's divorce. Though she later apologised for her linking Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) politician to the actress, it was already too late.

Konda Surekha also said that many actresses left the industry early or got married because of KT Rama Rao. The Telugu film industry soon condemned Surekha's statement and slammed her left, right and centre. This led to the Telangana minister retracting her statement and apologising for hurting the Family Man 2 actress's sentiments.

Minister apologises

"My intention was only to point out how a leader is belittling towards woman but not to hurt your sentiments, Samantha," she wrote. "If you or your fans have been hurt by my words, I unconditionally retract them. Please do not take it otherwise," Konda Surekha further added.

Nagarjuna files defamation case

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni has filed a defamation case against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha in Nampally court. The complaint has been filed under section 356 Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita in district court of Hyderabad. Nagarjuna shared a copy of his complaint on social media where he stated that Telangana's Forest and Environment Minister's statement has caused damage to their family's reputation.

The actor has also sought financial compensation from the minister for the damage.