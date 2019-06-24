Super Dancer Chapter 3 has come to an end and Kolkata's six-year-old Rupsa Batabyal has danced all her way to bag the winner's trophy by beating the other four finalists - Gourav Sarwan, Tejas Verma, Saksham Sharma and Jaishree Gogoi. While Rupsa took home the cash prize worth Rs 15 lakh, her mentor Nishant Bhat was awarded Rs 5 lakh for his efforts throughout the season.

Shilpa Shetty, who had been judging the dance reality show along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, shared a heartwarming picture to congratulate Rupsa on her fantastic win. In the picture, Shilpa called Rupsa a goddess of dance and can be seen bowing down before the six-year-old and kissing Rupsa's feet on stage.

Rupsa charmed her way into the audiences' hearts with superlative performances week after week, and won the maximum votes in the finale episode. Along with Rupsa, other four finalists were also awarded with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each along with a certificate of appreciation.

"It feels really nice and I am very happy to have won the trophy of 'Super Dancer Chapter - 3'. I will continue dancing because I love it. I look forward to going home to Kolkata, and celebrating with my entire family," Rupsa said in a statement.

The grand finale saw the contestants and their gurus perform for one last time on the platform and Shilpa performed Bharatnatyam for the very first time on television.

(With IANS Inputs)