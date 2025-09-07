A harrowing incident has emerged from Kolkata, where a young woman has accused two acquaintances of gang-raping her during her birthday celebration. The alleged crime took place on Friday, but the formal complaint was lodged at the Haridevpur Police Station late Saturday night. The Kolkata Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated a search for the accused individuals, identified as Chandan Mallick and Deep.

The 20-year-old victim, residing in the Haridevpur area, recounted her ordeal to the authorities. She explained that she was introduced to Chandan Mallick several months ago, who claimed to be the head of a prominent Durga Puja committee in South Kolkata. Through him, she met Deep, and both men promised her involvement in the committee's activities, leading to frequent interactions.

On the day of her birthday, one of the accused invited her to celebrate and took her to the residence of the other accused in the Regent's Park area. After a meal, when she expressed her desire to return home, the accused allegedly prevented her from leaving, locked the door, and subjected her to a horrific gang-rape. The victim managed to return home and informed her family, who then accompanied her to the police station to file a complaint.

Related