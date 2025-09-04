Television actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday after a woman accused him of rape during a house party in the capital last month. Officials said the incident occurred in the second week of August. The complainant had reportedly first connected with Kapoor on Instagram before being invited to the gathering.

DCP (North) Raja Banthia told The Indian Express that Kapoor was traced and detained in Pune on September 3, after police tracked his movements from Delhi to Goa and then to Pune.

Timeline of events

On August 11, the woman filed an FIR against Kapoor, his friend, the friend's wife, and two unidentified men, alleging gangrape and assault.

On August 18, she revised her statement, claiming only Kapoor and his friend raped her, while a woman assaulted her.

On August 21, Kapoor's friend and his wife secured anticipatory bail; the complainant, who attended the hearing, did not mention the friend.

Police said CCTV footage and eyewitnesses confirmed that the victim and Kapoor entered a washroom together. When they did not come out, others knocked on the door. An argument ensued, extending to the society gate, where the complainant alleged that the friend's wife hit her. Police added that the wife eventually made the PCR call.

The woman also claimed the incident was recorded, though police have not recovered any such video. Authorities are now modifying the charges from gangrape to rape based on her latest statement.

About Ashish Kapoor

For TV viewers, he is a known face in telly world, he has been part of TV shows like 'Chand Chupa Badal Mein', 'Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage', 'Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar', 'Saraswatichandra', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha', and 'Woh Apna Sa'.

His breakout role came as Udayveer Singh (Uday) in 'Dekha Ek Khwaab', where his chemistry with lead actor Priyal Gor earned him widespread attention.

His personal life has also drawn frequent media attention. Kapoor dated his 'Dekha Ek Khwaab' co-star Priyal Gor and Albanian model Ilda Kroni before becoming engaged to TV producer Pearl Grey in 2021; the couple even got matching "till death do us part" tattoos. The relationship ended a year later.

Ashish Kapoor has deleted his Instagram account.