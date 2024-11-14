Kolkata Police, on Thursday, said that cops of Charu Market Police Station in South Kolkata have arrested renowned Bengali musician Sanjay Chakraborty from Mumbai on charges of molesting one of his minor students.

The city police have also informed that the accused has been brought to Kolkata on transit remand from Mumbai and presented at a lower court in the city. The court has remanded him to police custody till November 18.

Sanjay Chakraborty is the younger brother of another renowned musician Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty. Charges have been framed against him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It is learnt that a few days back, a complaint was filed against the accused by the parents of one of his minor students, who accused Chakraborty of molesting their child.

On the basis of that complaint the police started an investigation and on receiving the information of the police complaint being lodged, the accused left Kolkata and started staying in Mumbai.

It is learnt that besides interrogating Chakraborty in police custody, the investigating officials will also separately speak to the parents of the victim. They will also examine the footage of CCTV machines installed at the Kolkata residence of the accused where he runs his music school and where the alleged molestation took place.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh criticised renowned singers like Shreya Ghosal, Arijit Singh and Abhijit, who had recently been vocal on the issue of the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, for being silent on the issue of Chakraborty's arrest on molestation charges.

He has accused these acclaimed singers of being selective in their protests.

"Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty's brother Sanjay Chakraborty was arrested from another singer's flat in Mumbai. The incident happened in the Charu Market police station area. He escaped and was in Mumbai. There are allegations of physical abuse in the name of teaching music to a minor. Arijit, Abhijit, Shreya from Mumbai, are expected to make a statement and sing a song each on this event that brightens the face of Bengal. Are you selective revolutionaries?" Ghosh asked.

(With inputs from IANS)