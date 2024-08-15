India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today, social media is filled with Independence Day greetings and messages, but are girls and women safe in this country even after 78 years of independent India?

This year was different, as there were candle marches and protests all over the nation.

On August 9, 2024, a heinous and gruesome crime shook the nation once again and this time it was Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a 31-year-old doctor was raped and murdered last week on duty.

As per reports, the room where the crime scene took place has been vandalised, Kolkata Police said in a post on X, "Crime scene is Seminar Room and it has not been touched. Don't spread unverified news. We will initiate legal action for spreading rumours."

On August 14, 2024, neighbourhoods across Bengal witnessed massive gatherings by women to protest against the horrifying incident, a mob entered the medical college campus and went on the rampage. They attacked vehicles and damaged public property and police used teargas shells to disperse the mob. Several police officers were injured in the clash.

The CBI is now investigating the rape and murder case that has shaken the nation.

The parents of the victim had filed a petition, seeking a probe monitored by the court to ensure evidence is not tampered with.

In the wake of protests, and crime increasing day -by -day, the question arises are women in their own country?

The celebrities demanded justice, they took to social media and demanded justice against the brutal rape and murder incident of a young doctor.

Ayushmann stood in solidarity with the ongoing protests in the Kolkata rape-murder horror. He recited a poem, titled 'Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti (I wish I were a boy)', that will leave you shaken.

Actor Vijay Varma, sharing a video on Instagram, wrote, "At least, protect our protectors (sic)." Vijay also shared a different post that read, "Why we should pay attention to what doctors are saying right now. Trigger warning rape, murder, abuse (sic)."

The women of this country expect a fair and impartial investigation from you @MamataOfficial , and swift justice.

You're the only woman currently to occupy the post of Chief Minister. #JusticeForMoumita



— RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 14, 2024

Alia Bhatt too shared a post demanding justice. She shared a lengthy post on her Instagram.

Alia captioned the carousel post, "Horrifying that this is happening and that too in a hospital! Where are women safe !."

The actor wrote, "The women of this country expect a fair and impartial investigation from you @MamataOfficial, and swift justice. You're the only woman currently to occupy the post of Chief Minister. #JusticeForMoumita."

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "The rape and murder of the resident doctor in #Kolkata is gruesome & horrifying & and a harsh reminder of how we as a society treat women no matter if they are the ones who will treat and save us should the need arise! Also abject lapse on the part of hospital authorities & infrastructure! It's a painful reminder that India is no country for women. The accused must be put on trial and justice must be served speedily. Solidarity with the protesting doctors of our country! #KolkataDoctorDeath."