Vijay Antony has once again proven that he is a bankable actor. With good content as his strength, the actor has the ability to attract the audience to watch his movies. His latest flick Kolaigaran too has emerged victorious.

Kolaigaran was released last weekend to a decent hype. After two of his movies failed to work at the box office, the industry did not have much hopes on Kolaigaran, but the cine-goers were curiously looking forward to see what the movie had to offer them.

Well, the storyline backed by the performance of the lead actors, Vijay Antony and Arjun Sarja, won the hearts of the viewers. As a result, it turned out to be a successful movie in the first week itself.

As per trade reports, Kolaigaran has grossed Rs 10.5 crore in the opening week. In Chennai alone, it is estimated to have grossed Rs 1.58 crore. With no big releases this week, the Vijay Antony's film is expected to have a good weekend at the box office.

It is made with moderate budget. From the sale of satellite and digital rights, the makers are expected to make a good profit out of the flick.

The postponing of Nayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam has turned out to be a boon for Kolaigaran as the audience's first preference will easily be the Vijay Antony-starrer, say industry insiders.

Kolaigaran is a crime thriller inspired by Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.