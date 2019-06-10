Vijay Antony and Arjun Sarja-starrer Kolaigaran is off to a good start at the Chennai box office. The crime thriller has occupied the numero uno position in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Kolaigaran has grossed Rs 1.01 crore at the Chennai box office from 237 shows, as per Behindwoods. The movie has opened to positive reviews and expected to pull the audience to theatres in good number in the days to come.

Salman Khan's Hindi movie Bharat has got an above-average opening in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. The film has raked in Rs 76.32 lakh in the extended five-day opening weekend. Interestingly, the mixed talk seems to have not had any impact on its collection.

NGK has been pushed to third place at the Chennai box office. The Selvaraghavan-directorial opened to mixed reviews which had a big impact on its business. Last but not least, the good talk for Kolaigaran did not help the Suriya-starrer in any way.

When compared to Suriya's recent movies, the performance of NGK at the box office is said to be below par.

Hollywood film X-Men: Dark Phoenix has got an average start in Chennai. It has raked in Rs 59.47 lakh from 120 shows.