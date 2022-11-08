Amitabh Bachchan recently invited his Uunchai co-stars Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher on his show. The guests made their apeparance on Big B's Kaun Banega Crorepati. While the guests had a lot of fun, pulled each others' legs, Amitabh requested the audience with folded hands to buy tickets and watch the film. The superstar added that there is a lot of chaos these days as people don't go to watch the films in the theatre.

Amitabh Bachchan's request

"Theatre jakar, ticket khareed kar picture dekhne ka jo maza hai vo kujh aur hi hota hai. Kripya karke jaiyega theatre mein humari tasveere dekhne, aajkal badi maramari chal ri hai, koi ja hi nahi raha hai theatre mein. Haad jodte hain hum aapke, ticket lekar jaiyega (There is no better fun that buying ticket and watching film. Please visit theatre to watch our film, there is a lot of chaos these days, no body is going to the theatre. I fold my hands and request, please buy tickets and go)," Big B said on the show.

Big B disappointed

Neena Gupta also added that the audience might enjoy it more as the tickets have also now come down to Rs 150 from 300-400. This comes barely a few days after Amitabh Bachchan spoke about nothing lasting forever in his blog. The veteran actor revealed that there were less number of fans outside his home now and lesser enthusiasm could be seen in them.

"I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever," he wrote.