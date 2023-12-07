Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani made several revelations on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. The two spoke about how they have been planning to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's movie – Baar Baar Dekho, together one time. They also invited Karan Johar to the movie date and promised some coffee as well.

The one thing that changed after marriage

On being asked what has changed for him after marriage, Vicky revealed that the only thing that has changed is that now he has to look at two schedules before making a plan. Vicky Kaushal revealed that the one major thing that has changed for the both of them is that they now have to make plans according to each other's schedules. He added how they both sit together and figure out their dates, plan events and engagements so that they get to spend time together. He also revealed that it was only a few days after their wedding that they realised that their schedules are so packed that they don't have the time to meet.

Getting silent treatment

When the round came when Karan Johar asked them to take a shot if they get silent treatment, Vicky took a sip. He said, "From the get go, for us, the disagreements start with silent treatment." Kiara, on the other hand, revealed that she gets the silent treatment from Sidharth but she can't do that. She added that she blabbers and all the anger comes out from her mouth when she loses her cool.

Katrina on sweet potato diet

Vicky Kaushal also spoke about Katrina Kaif and how it was difficult to meet her before their marriage as she was busy with Tiger 3 shoot. He added that he had never seen someone eat sweet potato for six months straight up until then. Vicky went on to reveal that right before their wedding day, when the guests were about to come, Vicky and Katrina had a day to themselves at the venue.

Reverse psychology

The Sam Bahadur actor added that he met Katrina Kaif's family members for the first time a week before the wedding where the festivities were to start. He added that from shaking their hands and hugging them to them having seen him dancing on the floor; it all happened within one night. When Karan Johar asked who is the best candidate for reverse psychology between them, the Uri actor named Katrina.

"Katrina is a perfect candidate for reverse psychology. If I want her to agree on something, I have to wholeheartedly, with abundance agree to what she wants. And then she turns around and says, 'BTW I see the point in what you're saying', and then she comes around," he said.