Katrina Kaif is basking in the glory of her recently released – Tiger 3 – opposite Salman Khan. The film has been raking in moolahs ever since it released and has been on a record-breaking spree too. One scene that has become the talk of the town is Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene. The scene shows Katrina fighting in a towel. Now, Vicky Kaushal has reacted to it.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to towel action scene

''In the middle of the sequence, I inclined towards her and said, 'I don't want to argue with you from now on. I don't want you to beat me up wearing a towel," Vicky said. He added that he found it to be incredibly well how she pulled off the action scene. He also called her the most amazing action actress in Bollywood.

''I thought it was incredible the way she pulled it off. I told her, 'You are probably the most amazing action actress Bollywood has.' So, I am really proud of the hard work she puts in. It is very inspiring to see her," he added. Katrina's character Zoya has gained such momentum that there is a buzz of the character receiving a spin off.

The BO and upcoming releases

Tiger 3 has crossed Rs 400 crore on the box office so far. While Salman has gotten busy with Vishnu Vardhan's next, Katrina Kaif's next – Merry Christmas – will be releasing in January. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is all set for the release of Sam Bahadur on December 1.